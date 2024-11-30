A man was detained by the Delhi police for allegedly splashing some liquid on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal during his rally in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The incident was caught on camera.

Kejriwal was greeting people standing behind a cordon when the incident happened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

WATCH VIDEO

Later, Kejriwal and the security personnel accompanying him were seen wiping their faces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, it can be seen that a man is throwing some liquid on the former Delhi chief minister, following which the security personnel swiftly overpowered the man.

Reacting to the development, AAP said: "If a former chief minister is not safe in the national capital, where will the common man go?"

Lashing out at the BJP-led Centre for the incident, the AAP said: "Delhi is facing a complete breakdown of law and order under BJP's rule." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man, believed to be a resident of the same locality, was taken to the local police station.

Ahead of assembly elections in Delhi, due in February next year, Kejriwal was holding a rally in south Delhi.

Delhi government minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday alleged that the man held for attacking Arvind Kejriwal wanted to set him afire after throwing spirit on him during his Padyatra campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Bharadwaj also alleged that the attacker was connected with the BJP.

"A man threw spirit on him (Kejriwal). We could smell it. And there was an

attempt to burn him (Kejriwal) alive." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The man was carrying spirit in one hand and a matchbox in the other hand. He threw spirit that fell on Kejriwal and me... but he could not start the fire. Our alert volunteers and the public caught him," Bharadwaj claimed in a press conference.