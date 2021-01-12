Liquidation far exceeds cos rescued under IBC

“The number of companies sent for liquidation could have been even higher but for the opportunities being given by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) beyond 330 days to explore revival as is the ultimate goal of the IBC. The problem is that it will only result in kicking the can down the lane unless some inherent issues are addressed. One of the main reasons for more liquidation than resolution is the disqualification under section 29A of IBC of promoters, who happen to be the most obvious propounders of a resolution plan, from taking part in the bid process. In the Indian context of family-driven businesses, promoters play a crucial role in steering the company and in their absence, the corporate debtor is left to fend for itself," said Sumant Batra, managing partner of the law firm Kesar Dass B. and Associates.