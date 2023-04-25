In a recent Twitter speech, Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, addressed how liquidation preferences and the gap between valuations and business fundamentals might affect businesses' ability to raise money.

“I think the number of founders and leaders, especially at late-stage startups quitting will only increase, making it harder for businesses to survive this funding winter. This is because of liquidation preferences & the disconnect between valuations and business fundamentals," said Nithin Kamath through a Tweet.

Highlighting liquidity preferences, Zerodha founder said “A liquidation preference allows investors to recover their investment before anyone else. This is how all startups raise money. Nobody thinks of it as a loan, but it is similar. The more money founders raise, the harder it is for them and their teams to see equity upside."

Highlighting about the relation between valuation and liquidity preferences, Kamath said via a Twitter thread that “Liquidation preferences are fine as long as valuations are growing and every new round the investments get marked up, and all investors see notional gains. But when growth plateaus or new fund raise at higher valuation becomes tough, the investment becomes like a loan."

“Reality strikes when everyone realizes that the valuations have outpaced the business fundamentals. That is, if all the investment has to be returned, there will likely be no upside left for the founders & teams. This is when interest in running the business can drop," said Nithin Kamath.

“I recently met someone who has raised $100's million at unicorn valuations but now realizes that the opportunity size isn't large or growing fast enough to justify the valuations for years to come. It's a great business, but the founder wants to do something else," he further added in his Twitter thread.

Highlighting about how high valuations can impact startups, Zerodha founder said “Fantastic businesses solving real-life problems risk not surviving due to core teams quitting because of a realization of a lack of upside due to too high valuations or raising too much. Ironic that the same metrics glorified during the bull run will probably hurt now."

Commenting about how liquidity preferences can impact investors, Nithin Kamath said “Liquidation preference trade-offs apply to investors as well. New investors will have the highest preference. Maybe this winter will teach investors that businesses must be built differently in India, where M&As & IPOs to overcome liquidation preference issues aren't easy."

Highlighting about the startups announcing fund raise having higher valuations, Zerodha founder said “Raising a lot of money at high valuations isn't always good. It may be for the investors to mark up the investment and improve their fund's performance. But not for founders and teams, whose equity will keep losing value due to liquidation preference with every new round."

Replying to Nithin Kamath, Vaibhav Domkundwar - CEO & Founder - Better said “Founders who “knowingly raise the capital that stacks the liq prefs" and who then think they should quit because of the liq prefs that they themselves bought should probably never raise capital ever again — this is called bailing. Mission oriented founders don’t bail. Plenty of stories for 2001 and 2008 where founders stuck it out & built successfully. Somehow this reads like liq prefs is a bad thing investors do to founders — exactly the opposite."