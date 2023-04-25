Replying to Nithin Kamath, Vaibhav Domkundwar - CEO & Founder - Better said “Founders who “knowingly raise the capital that stacks the liq prefs" and who then think they should quit because of the liq prefs that they themselves bought should probably never raise capital ever again — this is called bailing. Mission oriented founders don’t bail. Plenty of stories for 2001 and 2008 where founders stuck it out & built successfully. Somehow this reads like liq prefs is a bad thing investors do to founders — exactly the opposite."