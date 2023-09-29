Liquidators can't club asset sales, cash deposits to calculate their fees: IBBI
The clarification comes in view of different interpretations taken by liquidators while computing their fees, resulting in variations across distressed companies and in some cases leading to investigations into the affair
New Delhi: Liquidators of insolvent companies cannot club the asset sale proceeds of the company with its liquid assets while computing the fee for their services as it leads to excessive remuneration, according to an order from bankruptcy rule maker Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).