Liquidity deficit hits ₹1.46 tn1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 09:08 PM IST
Banks’ borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India through the marginal standing facility window also stood higher at ₹ 1.97 trillion. MSF is a window for banks to borrow from RBI when interbank liquidity dries up.
MUMBAI : Liquidity deficit in the banking system widened to ₹1.46 trillion on Monday, the most in over four years, on account of advance tax outflows and goods and services tax (GST) collection. This is the highest single day shortfall since 23 April, 2019.
