Banks crowd RBI window as interim CRR triggers deficit3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:11 PM IST
Liquidity stood at a deficit of ₹23,644 crore as of 21 August, according to RBI data, prompting banks to borrow a whopping ₹89,813 crore from the RBI’s Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) window on Monday, the most in a decade.
MUMBAI : Liquidity in the Indian banking system slipped into deficit for the first time this fiscal on the back of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) temporary liquidity withdrawal, coupled with tax outflows.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message