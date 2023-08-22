MUMBAI : Liquidity in the Indian banking system slipped into deficit for the first time this fiscal on the back of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) temporary liquidity withdrawal, coupled with tax outflows.

Liquidity stood at a deficit of ₹23,644 crore as of 21 August, according to RBI data, prompting banks to borrow a whopping ₹89,813 crore from the RBI’s Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) window on Monday, the most in a decade.

On 28 June, banks had borrowed nearly ₹71,050 crore through the MSF window at 6.75%. The repo rate is currently at 6.5%. MSF is a window for banks to borrow from the central bank in an emergency when interbank liquidity dries up.

On Tuesday, the overnight call money market rate—at which banks borrow or lend to each other for a day—also hardened above the MSF rate. Banks are facing a shortage of liquidity after the RBI ordered them to set aside 10% of their incremental deposits—known as the incremental cash reserve ratio (ICRR)— garnered between 19 May and 28 July.

This move was meant to stem a liquidity surge following the return of ₹ 2,000 notes into the banking system, along with foreign inflows into the equity market and a higher-than-budgeted dividend transfer by the central bank to the government.

Excessive liquidity “can pose risks to price stability and also to financial stability," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said on 10 August. “Hence, efficient liquidity management requires continuous assessment of the level of surplus liquidity."

In August, the daily average amount of surplus funds parked by banks with the RBI was at a 14-month high of ₹2.5 trillion. After the ICRR move, the banking system is short of ₹1 trillion—the amount that is now in the RBI’s coffers.

Das has assured that there will be adequate liquidity in the system to meet the credit needs ahead of the festival season even after the temporary ICRR. RBI will review this move on or before 8 September to return liquidity to the banking system. Economists are, however, expecting a further draining of liquidity next month as outflows of both advance tax and Goods and Services Tax (GST) take place, necessitating liquidity infusion from the RBI.

“The liquidity crunch in the system has become acute post the ICRR being invoked by the RBI. This along with other factors like tax payments, low flow of ₹2,000 note deposits, increase in credit and RBI selling dollars in the market has affected liquidity which has forced banks to seek high recourse to the MSF," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda. He said RBI could order Variable Rate Repo (VRR) auctions to stabilize liquidity. In a VRR auction, banks borrow funds from the RBI at variable rates.

Short-term yields have shot up post the ICRR, with Treasury bill rates rising by 11-13 basis points and the yield on commercial papers increasing by 25 bps. The 10-year government security is currently at 7.22% and is expected to move upward as liquidity tightens in the market.

“ICRR has brought back frictional volatilities in the money market, which is healthy for the system. Amid sustained strong demand for credit and renewed fear of a rate hike, the entire yield curve has shifted upwards," said Soumyajit Niyogi, director, India Ratings & Research.

Given volatile sentiments in the global markets and unsettled interest rate, Niyogi said, it is difficult to take a long-term view on liquidity, which meant liquidity management would continue to be done for short periods.

The market is not expecting RBI to unwind the ICRR at one go. Instead, it is expecting the central bank to withdraw it in a staggered manner as it uses this liquidity management tool to tackle the sharp jump in food prices.

