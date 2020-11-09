Liquidity-driven mkt rally tests new limits

Ahead of the election results, expectations of a blue wave and a massive fiscal stimulus had investors rubbing their hands in delight. Now, the latest spin is that with the Senate staying in Republican hands, Biden’s plans to increase taxes and regulation will be kept in check, which is also good for stocks. And if the fiscal stimulus faces roadblocks, there are now renewed hopes of a greater monetary stimulus. Note that the Bank of England has expanded its current securities purchase programme by £150 billion to £895 billion. The increase in volume is higher than the anticipated £100 billion.