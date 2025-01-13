Madhya Pradesh is considering a liquor ban in several religious cities. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that the government is taking suggestions from religious leaders seriously.

Liquor sales could be banned in religious cities like Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh as the BJP-ruled state considers revising its policies. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav told ANI on Monday that the government is seriously considering suggestions from saints in this regard.

MP CM Mohan Yadav told ANI on Monday that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to take concrete steps to ban alcohol in religious cities based on several complaints.

"The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps... We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," he added.

Later, in the day CM Mohan Lal is scheduled to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project in Ujjain worth ₹614 crore in the presence of Union Minister CR Patil.

The project aims to solve the drinking water scarcity in the city by ensuring sufficient water level in Kshipra river.

"Today Union Minister CR Patil is visiting to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. With this project, we will be able to make our saints bath with sacred water of holy Kshipra river during Simhastha 2028. I am satisfied that we were able to take concrete steps in that direction," the Chief Minister said.

Liquor ban in Gujarat Liquor sales are banned in Gujarat under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, enacted on May 20, 1949. Since the formation of the state, the government has imposed a strict liquor prohibition law, in a bid to follow and implement Mahatma Gandhi's principles. In 2023, the government relaxed the liquor ban policy in certain areas of the state, including the GIFT city campus at Gandhinagar, to boost trade, according to a report in The Times of India.