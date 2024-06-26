Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Liquor ban in Odisha? BJP Minister Nityananda Gond says 'society is being polluted...'
Liquor ban in Odisha? BJP Minister Nityananda Gond says 'society is being polluted...'

Odisha minister said Nityananda Gond reportedly cited revenue loss for the reason behind the possible liquor ban.

The newly-elected BJP government in Odisha is reportedly planning to ban liquor in the state. Odisha minister said Nityananda Gond cited revenue loss for the reason behind the possible liquor ban “in a phase-wise manner".

“Just cannot encourage liquor sale fearing revenue loss. Society is being polluted due to liquor addiction," Odisha Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Minister, Nityananda Gond was quoted by Odisha TV as saying on Wednesday.

“Liquor has been banned in several states at the government-level. Our government is also committed to do the same. Necessary steps will be taken after discussion in this regard with Excise and other departments. We will try to make Odisha liquor-free in a phase-wise manner," Gond asserted.

The minister was further quoted as saying that the Odisha government will also take steps in the coming days to lessen the consumption of drugs in order to create a healthy society.

