Liquor becomes expensive in Uttar Pradesh
As per the new policy, UP has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, 'bhang, and model shops by 10%.
In Uttar Pradesh, liquor has become expensive from April 1, 2023, as the state government will implement the new excise policy for the financial year 2023-24 to raise ₹45,000 crore in revenue from the alcohol business.
The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in January, according to the news agency ANI.
As per the new policy, UP has increased the license fee of foreign liquor, beer, 'bhang, and model shops by 10%. License fees increased considering hotels, restaurants, clubs, and bars coming within a 5-kilometer radius of these districts as a special category.
The provisions made in the excise policy will increase the prices of country, English, and premium brands of liquor and beer by five to ten rupees, ANI reported.
From April 1, a 200 ml packet of country liquor with 25% strength will increase from ₹50 to ₹55. While the price of 200 ML packets of 36% intensity liquor will increase from ₹65 to ₹70 and the cost of 200 ML packets of 42.8% intensity will increase from ₹75 to ₹80.
With the new policy, the prices of country liquor 5, English 10, and beer will increase by ₹5 to 7. The price of English popular brands will also increase by ₹10 and that of beer by ₹5 to 7.
Not only this, the opening and closing times of country and English liquor, beer shops, and model shops have been kept unchanged in the new policy, but on special occasions, the time of sale can be increased with the prior permission of the government, as per ANI reports.
The license fee of the model shop has been increased from two lakhs to three lakhs. Everyone must sell 10% more liquor in the next financial year, according to the new policy.
In the current financial year, the state government has fixed the profit of collecting revenue of about 45 thousand crore rupees from the excise department.
The net profit is five thousand crores more than the profit of the current financial year. The increase in license fee was also increased by one lakh.
(With ANI inputs)
