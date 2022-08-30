Liquor crisis in Delhi: IGI airport, NDMC areas to keep facing store crunch3 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2022, 06:47 AM IST
The liquor store crunch at IGI airport and NDMC areas will continue.
The liquor store crisis at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area would continue for a few more days, officials said on August 29. The shortage will go on while Delhi government agencies are scheduled to take over the retail liquor industry in the city starting on September 1.