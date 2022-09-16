Liquor firms ramping up festive supplies

Beer maker Medusa Beverages Pvt Ltd. has tied up with three breweries in North India to cater to growing demand after two years of a complete washout, said Avneet Singh, founder and CEO of the company. Sanjit Singh Randhawa, managing director, Bacardi India &South East Asia, said the company is seeing demand across categories ahead of the festive season for both at-home and out-of-home channels.