Home >News >India >Liquor gets cheaper in Delhi from today, but rates won't be pre-covid level
The government has, however, increased the VAT on all categories of liquor from 20 per cent to 25%.. HT

Liquor gets cheaper in Delhi from today, but rates won't be pre-covid level

1 min read . 07:42 AM IST Ravi Prakash Kumar

The 'special corona fee' on the MRP of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government looked to earn additional revenue

Booze in Delhi will be cheaper from today when the AAP government's decision to withdrew ''70 per cent Special Corona Fee'' on their sale comes into effect.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejirwal-led AAP government has, however, increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor from 20% to 25%.

The "special corona fee" on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor bottles was imposed last month as the government, hit badly due to the coronavirus lockdown, looked to earn additional revenue.

The decision to withdraw '"Special Corona Fee'' had been taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The decision to implement had turned out to be counterproductive as despite an initial surge, sale of liquor had fallen drastically in Delhi in May, and the liquor makers had urged the government to remove the 70 per cent corona pandemic cess imposed on the sector.

Not only Delhi, states like Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal have imposed 75, 70 and 40 per cent additional levy, respectively on liquor, which resumed window sales from May 4.

