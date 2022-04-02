Liquor gets cheaper in Delhi; govt allows up to 25% discount on alcohol MRP

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi: The excise department of the Delhi government on Saturday allowed private shop owners to offer up to 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor
The price of liquor in the national capital Delhi is likely to come down as the city government has allowed the private shops to offer discounts. The excise department of the Delhi government on Saturday allowed private shop owners to offer up to 25% discount on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor.
It must be noted that in February, the Delhi excise department had prohibited discounts and schemes on all varieties of liquor because of the violation of the Covid-related guidelines and unhealthy market practices.
However, the latest order issued by the excise commissioner of Delhi stated that the government has recommended that rebate or discount up to 25% of the MRP will be allowed on the sale of liquor in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi with strict compliance with Rule 20 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.
The licensees will strictly abide by the terms and conditions of the license and if any violation is noticed, then strict penal action will be taken against them under the Delhi Excise Act and other rules, it said.
In February, crowds were seen thronging liquor vends in many parts of the city because the liquor shops were giving discounts and offers like 'buy one, get one free' to the customers. This also resulted in the violation of law and order and in some places police were called to control the mob.
The liquor stores in Delhi slashed prices by up to 40%, and therefore many people started purchasing and hoarding large quantities.
Some of the retailers in the national capital were offering foreign brands cheaper than Gurugram. For instance, a few Delhi liquor stores were selling the bottle of Chivas Regal (12 years) for ₹1,890 whereas, in Gurugram, the same brand is being sold at ₹2,150 with a discount of ₹150 per bottle on the purchase of three bottles.
The licensees were seen indulging in various promotional activities through social media and banners, hoardings being placed outside stores, which is a non-permissible activity under the Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010," it had said.
The Delhi government had approved the Excise Policy 2021-22 along with the terms and conditions for granting various categories of licences last year. The policy came into effect on November 17, 2021.
According to the tender document issued by the excise department for granting 849 retail liquor licences, the licensees are free to give rebate/discount/concession on the MRP of liquor fixed by the excise commissioner.
