Liquor has become like God which may not be visible but is present everywhere in the state: Giriraj Singh1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
Five people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Bihar BJP leaders—including Union Minister Giriraj Singh—asked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to review the state's prohibition policy, arguing that it has failed because the illegal sale of fake alcohol has led to an increase in crimes associated with it and frequent deaths.
Kumar should call an all-party meeting to discuss the matter and make a decision in light of it, Singh told reporters outside of Parliament. He said, "If a policy is unsuccessful, then it should be reconsidered."
"Every day people in Bihar are dying due to spurious liquor while Kumar remains obstinate about his policy which has failed. Crime is on a rise. Liquor has become like God which may not be visible but is present everywhere in the state," Singh said.
Ram Kripal Yadav, a former Union minister and current member of parliament from Pataliputra, agreed with Singh that the chief minister shouldn't use prohibition as a means of enhancing his or her own reputation. He should either implement it successfully or step down, he added.
Yadav claimed that Bihar's government has "sold out" to the liquor mafia, and that many young people are now turning to even riskier substances in order to get high.
Five people have died after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Saran district, police said on Wednesday.
The Janata Dal (United) chief was also criticised by Singh as Kumar lost control over his temper over BJP members' attacks on his government in the state assembly over deaths allegedly caused by fake alcohol. Singh called Kumar's behaviour "tasteless" and claimed it demonstrated his frustration over the weakening of his hold on power.
Singh claimed that Kumar's declaration that the ruling alliance with fight the next assembly polls in 2025 under RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has caused much heartburn within his own party while the Rashtriya Janata Dal has been pressuring him to pass on the mantle to its leader.
(With inputs from PTI)
