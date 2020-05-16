Thane : Home delivery of liquor will be allowed only within the limits of various municipalities in Maharashtra's Thane district, barring containment zones in these areas, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Saturday.

Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday evening issued an order regarding home delivery and online sale of liquor in the district.

Online sale and home delivery of liquor will only be permitted within the limits of various municipalities in the district, with the exception of containment zones in these areas, the order states.

Narvekar also clarified that country-made liquor was not covered in the order.

Orders for home delivery can be placed through social media portals and retailers should follow all norms and any violation will attract penalty, the collector said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

