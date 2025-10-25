Liquor party busted in Ahmedabad: 13 African students among 20 arrested from get together in ‘dry state’ Gujarat

Police have arrested 20 people in Ahmedabad after raiding a farmhouse on the outskirts of the Gujarat city for allegedly consuming alcohol during a party, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisement

The police initially arrested 15 people from the venue of the alleged party, including 13 African students, out of the 70 people presented there. Later during the early hours of Saturday, they nabbed five other people including two bootleggers and the owner of the farmhouse.

This took the number of those apprehended in connection with the party to 20, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ahmedabad-Rural, Om Prakash Jat told reporters.

The alleged liquor party happened in Gujarat, which is supposed to be a ‘dry state’, meaning sale or consumption of alcohol is prohibited.

What does investigation reveal? According to a preliminary investigation, the Ahmedabad liquor party was organised under the garb of a get together of the African students. All of them are studying at different colleges and universities in the state, where sale or consumption of liquor has been banned.

Advertisement

What did the police say? The police arrived at the venue after receiving a tip-off about availability of alcohol at the event.

They purchased passes to the event and entered in civil dress to catch the culprits, Jat said.

“Based on a specific tip-off, police teams raided a farmhouse in the city's Shilaj area and nabbed 15 persons, including 13 African nationals, in drunk state. These African nationals are studying in different universities of the state, including the Gujarat University,” he told reporters.

Police personnel during their raids recovered 51 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 15 'hookahs' (waterpipes used to smoke specially made tobacco mixtures), which are also banned in Gujarat, informed Jat.

“The get together was meant for African students and it was organised by a Kenyan student. The prices of passes for the event ranged from ₹700 to ₹25,000. A liquor party was organised in the farmhouse in the garb of a get together. However, we did not find any narcotics substance during the raid,” he added.

Advertisement

Who are the arrested people? According to Jat, of the 20 people arrested in connection with the Ahmedabad liquor party, 13 are African students. Most of the students come from Kenya, while some hail from Comoros, Madagascar and Mozambique, according to the police officer.

Among the five others arrested on Saturday, two local bootleggers named Anant Kapil and Ashish Jadeja have been held. The owner of the farmhouse, Milan Patel, has also been arrested, the SP said.

Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act and under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for hatching a criminal conspiracy, said the officer.

Further investigation into the matter are underway.