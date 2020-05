SRINAGAR : The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to levy an additional retail excise duty on liquor.

According to a notification, issued by the Financial Commissioner here on Sunday, 50 per cent duty on the maximum retail price (MRP) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor (IFL), J&K special whisky, beer/RTD and wine/cider has been imposed.

The notification will come into force on Monday.

