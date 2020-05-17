Liquor price to go up in Jammu and Kashmir after excise duty hike

Liquor price to go up in Jammu and Kashmir after excise duty hike1 min read . 17 May 2020
- Jammu & Kashmir government will levy additional retail excise duty of 50% on MRP of liquor bottles
- The duty hike comes into effect from tomorrow
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SRINAGAR : The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to levy an additional retail excise duty on liquor.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to levy an additional retail excise duty on liquor.
According to a notification, issued by the Financial Commissioner here on Sunday, 50 per cent duty on the maximum retail price (MRP) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor (IFL), J&K special whisky, beer/RTD and wine/cider has been imposed.
According to a notification, issued by the Financial Commissioner here on Sunday, 50 per cent duty on the maximum retail price (MRP) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor (IFL), J&K special whisky, beer/RTD and wine/cider has been imposed.
The notification will come into force on Monday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated