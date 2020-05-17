Subscribe
Home > News > India > Liquor price to go up in Jammu and Kashmir after excise duty hike
Liquor price to go up in Jammu and Kashmir after excise duty hike

1 min read . 17 May 2020 IANS

  • Jammu & Kashmir government will levy additional retail excise duty of 50% on MRP of liquor bottles
  • The duty hike comes into effect from tomorrow

SRINAGAR : The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to levy an additional retail excise duty on liquor.

According to a notification, issued by the Financial Commissioner here on Sunday, 50 per cent duty on the maximum retail price (MRP) of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), imported foreign liquor (IFL), J&K special whisky, beer/RTD and wine/cider has been imposed.

The notification will come into force on Monday.

