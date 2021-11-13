Prices of liquor in West Bengal are likely to come down from next week as the state excise department has issued directives to all retailers indicating this.

The excise department in a notification to the retailers said stickers with new MRP of all brands would reach all depots of West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) by November 15.

The notification also added that there shall be no indenting from November 14 till 11 am of November 16, while all Bevco depots will remain closed on 14 and 15 November.

Prices of alcoholic beverages in the state had zoomed following an additional sales tax of 30% imposed after the first lockdown in March 2020.

Liquor manufacturers had appealed to the state government to reduce the levy saying it was denting sales substantially.

