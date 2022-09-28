Liquor sale at Delhi airport: Domestic terminals may soon have vends again

The Delhi government has received offers from three-four shops to open vends at the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
As the airport administration has offered the shops to the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) to open liquor vends, alcohol sales at the domestic terminals of the Delhi airport are set to begin soon, a senior officer told PTI.
After August 31, no alcohol was sold at the airport's domestic terminals since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration has cancelled its excise policy for 2021–2022. Six liquor stores, operated by a private player under the old excise policy, could be found at the airport's domestic terminals. The domestic terminals were required to open 10 liquor vends in accordance with the policy.
The Arvind Kejriwal government has received offers from three-four shops to open vends at the domestic terminals of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Some of those stores can accommodate premium large-sized vends with a floor area of more than 1,000 square feet, as per the officer.
The Arvind Kejriwal administration withdrew the Excise Policy 2021–22 in July after Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena suggested a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged rule violations and procedural errors in its execution.
On September 27, the CBI made its first arrest in the now-deleted Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22 case, in which Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, is an accused. Businessman Vijay Nair, the former CEO of the entertainment and event management firm "Only Much Louder" based in Mumbai, was detained after being questioned during the day at the agency's headquarters. According to sources, Nair has collaborated with the AAP for many years.
The DTTDC had unsuccessfully tried to rent out the shops hired by the private player to run the liquor vends that were closed after August 31. The excise department had issued licences to four undertakings of the Delhi government -- DTTDC, DSIIDC, DSCSC and DCCWS -- to run liquor vends in the city under the old excise regime.
