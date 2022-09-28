Liquor sale at Delhi airport: Domestic terminals may soon have vends again

On September 27, the CBI made its first arrest in the now-deleted Delhi Excise Policy 2021–22 case, in which Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister, is an accused. Businessman Vijay Nair, the former CEO of the entertainment and event management firm "Only Much Louder" based in Mumbai, was detained after being questioned during the day at the agency's headquarters. According to sources, Nair has collaborated with the AAP for many years.