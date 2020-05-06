Liquor sale in Telangana from today, at enhanced prices

Telangana government on late Tuesday night said liquor sale will be allowed in the state from Wednesday. The state government released enhanced rates for liquor in the state. The stores will be open from 10 am to 6 pm and no liquor stores will be open in red zones.

There will be 16% increase in the price of liquor and price of cheap liquor will be hiked by 11%. A flat ₹30 extra will be charged on beer of any size.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the lockdown in Telangana had been extended till May 29.

After a cabinet meeting, Rao told reporters that night-time curfew would continue in the entire state.

"2,200 liquor shops will open except 15 shops in containment zones. People not maintaining social distancing will have to bear consequences. If there's no mask, no liquor will be sold," Rao said.

"Scial distancing norms to be followed in front of liquor stores. Bars, pubs and clubs will continue to be shut. Any violation of physical distancing at liquor shops will attract action," he added.

