Ranchi: The resumption of sale of liquor in Jharkhand began from today. The shops have been allowed to remain open between 7 am and 7 pm. However, the Jharkhand government has increased the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on liquor to 75% across the state. According to a notification issued by the Commercial Taxes Department on Tuesday, the increase in VAT came into effect from the date of its issue i.e. May 19, 2020. The increase in VAT is applicable for all types of liquor including Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The earlier rate of VAT on liquor in the state was 50 per cent.

Jharkhand: Liquor shops re-open in Ranchi, during the fourth phase of lockdown. The state has levied 75% Value Added Tax on liquor including Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). pic.twitter.com/T9MW2ORzzf — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Chief Minister Hemant Soren had recently allowed liquor shops to reopen in the state, during the fourth phase of lockdown.

Meanwhile, with 8 fresh coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, the total reported cases of coronavirus in the state has gone up to 231, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Among the total people infected as on date, 127 have recovered and 3 have died.

Several other state governments have also allowed liquor shops to reopen and sale to begin amid the extended lockdown. Some, including Delhi, Haryana, among others, had also imposed a special 'Corona fee' on the sale of liquor.

India is under an extended phase-4 of the lockdown till May 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Share Via