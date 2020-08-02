Liquor sales decline up to 60% in May-June in states with high Corona cess

NEW DELHI : States which imposed more than 50 per cent COVID-cess on liquor after the resumption of retail trade post lockdown witnessed an average 59 per cent decline in sales in May and June due to higher tariffs, a report by trade association CIABC claimed. States as Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, J&K and Pudducherry, which had imposed a COVID-cess of 50 per cent and above reported a decline of 66 per cent in May and 51 per cent in June compared to the year-ago period, the report by Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said.