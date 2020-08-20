Delhi hotels, restaurants allowed to serve liquor; bars to remain shut, say govt

A day after allowing hotels to resume operations, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has permitted the hotels and clubs in the national capital to serve liquor. The state government has also directed the excise department to "issue necessary permission" in this regard.

Citing "revenue implications", Delhi government has allowed the hotels and restaurants to serve alcohol at the table and in the rooms. In an order, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia stated, "Excise department to issue necessary permission for service of liquor in the restaurants and clubs by licensees at the table and in the hotel rooms." Bars will remain closed under the provisions of unlock guidelines of the ministry of home affairs, the order said.

“Several state governments including Assam, Punjab, Rajasthan etc have permitted service of liquor by license holders under the Excise Rules at the table in the restaurants & clubs and in the hotel rooms," the order mentioned.

On Wednesday, the Delhi government has allowed hotels to function. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The coronavirus situation in Delhi is much better now. Now, the economy of Delhi has to be brought on track. For this, we had already proposed opening all the hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the Central government. We again requested the central government, and we are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi government has been approved. Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened."

"We welcome the move by the State Government to allow the hotel and hospitality businesses to start operations again in New Delhi," Hotel Association of India (HAI) said in a statement.

"This decision will enable the revival of the industry and help sustain the livelihood of many employees affected by the lockdown. We look forward to resuming operations as per new norms and with strict hygiene and sanitisation protocols," Hotel Association of India Executive Committee Member and Bharat Hotels Chairperson & MD Jyotsna Suri said.

