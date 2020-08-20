Delhi hotels, restaurants allowed to serve liquor; bars to remain shut, say govt

On Wednesday, the Delhi government has allowed hotels to function. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "The coronavirus situation in Delhi is much better now. Now, the economy of Delhi has to be brought on track. For this, we had already proposed opening all the hotels in Delhi, which was rejected by the Central government. We again requested the central government, and we are happy that now the proposal of the Delhi government has been approved. Now all hotels in Delhi will be opened."