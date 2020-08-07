NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has extended timings for opening of liquor shops in the national capital by one hour with immediate effect. The move aims to help increase the government's revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner, Excise Department in the order said, "All liquor shops in Delhi are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm," new agency ANI reported.

Before the coronavirus-forced lockdown, liquor shops in the city used to remain open till 10 pm. However, the timing for their operation had been curtailed by an hour when they were allowed to open again in May.

"In pursuance to guidelines issued by chairperson, state executive committee, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi vide order no..dated 31.07.2020, all L-6, L-7, L-8, L-9 and L-10 liquor vends are allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm instead of 10 am to 9 pm with immediate effect till further orders," the order stated.

The Excise Department said there are 863 liquor shops in Delhi, of which around 475 are by four government corporations and around 389 liquor shops are owned by private individuals.

The 475 government liquor shops are run by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store.

Earlier, the Delhi government had shut the liquor shops in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delhi has 10,072 active COVID-19 cases, 1,26,116 cured and discharged patients, while 4,044 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

