Liquor shops in India to open from Monday but conditions apply

With the staggered lifting of the lockdown restrictions coming from 4 May, liquor shops will be allowed to open in all the three zones, i.e red, orange and green, according to the Union Home Ministry notification. Liquor stores will not be allowed in containment zones across the country.

The order is applicable to stand-alone shops. The liquor and paan shops inside malls or shopping complexes will not be allowed to operate.

The government has categorized all 733 districts across the country in three zones – red (hotspots), orange (having a limited number of Covid-19 cases) and green (no cases).

Containment zones are those areas in red and orange zones that have been sealed due to a high number of Covid-19 infections. Only essential activities are permitted in these areas.

Source: Govt

The government has, however, made it clear that strict social distancing norms will be in place. People going to such stores/shops will have to maintain at least six feet distance from each other and ensure that not more than five persons are present at a shop at any given time. Spitting is already punishable in public places.

States had been pushing the central government for permission to open liquor shops as it provides a large tax collection for their depleting coffers.

The government had prohibited sale of liquor and paan/gutkha since March 24, when the first phase of lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated