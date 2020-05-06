Home > News > India > Liquor stores in Haryana to operate from 7 am-7 pm; state imposes Covid-19 cess
Liquor stores in Haryana to operate from 7 am-7 pm; state imposes Covid-19 cess

The retail liquor vends throughout the state will be open from Wednesday, except the areas demarcated from time to time as 'containment zones'

Chandigarh: Liquor vends in Haryana, which were shut after nationwide lockdown against coronavirus in March, will re-open from Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said.

He was speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet here which was chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The state government has decided to open retail liquor vends throughout the state, except the areas demarcated from time to time as 'containment zones', Chautala told reporters.

The vends will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm in both rural and urban areas, he said.

It will be ensured that social distancing is maintained at the vends and there is proper barricading, he said.

Replying to a question, he said there is no move to permit home delivery of liquor.

Liquor will be costlier in the state as the state Cabinet, chaired by Khattar, on Tuesday decided to impose a Covid-19 cess on all brands, including country made.

The Cabinet approved certain changes in the excise policy for 2020-21. That were necessitated due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, an official statement said.

It was decided that the policy of will come into force with effect from May 6 and remain effective till May 19 next year.

The amendments have been carried out with an objective to safeguard the government revenue and to mitigate the impact of outbreak of pandemic on the operation of the licenses.

The Covid cess will be 5 per quart in case of country liquor, 20 per quart in case of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), 5 in case of strong beer and 2 in case of other beer and 50 per pack greater than 375 ML in case of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL).

To begin with the timings of the operation of liquor retail vends will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. both in urban and rural areas.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

