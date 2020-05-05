JAIPUR : Now liquor will be sold in Jaipur on the condition that social distancing is thoroughly maintained and coupons will be given to customers at the outlets where there is a long queue, said district excise officers here on Monday.

Customers can then turn up at the outlet depending on the time slot being allowed through the coupon numbers, said officials.

On Monday, many customers queued up at the liquor shops as the state excise department announced to open the liquor and wine shops in all three zones (red, green and orange - except the containment and curfew zones) in the state in lockdown 3.0.

Social distancing went for the toss as customers flouted all norms waiting for their turns outside the liquor shops.

Eventually, the excise department came up with fresh orders asking the licence holders to open shops on condition that social distancing is followed thoroughly.

District excise officer Sunil Bhati said that licence holders should ensure that barricading is being done thoroughly outside the liquor outlets to maintain social distancing and that the customers stand in the circles marked outside the shop at a distance of 1.5 metre each.

At shops where there are long queues, coupons can be issued depending on the time the customers' turn is expected.

He further added that a few shops were closed on Monday soon after they were opened as social distancing was not being followed.

These shops shall be opened only after all protocols as mentioned under Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via