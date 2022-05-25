Liquor to get costlier in Meghalaya as govt hikes taxes. Details here

Liquor to get costlier in Meghalaya as govt hikes taxes. Details here1 min read . 07:40 PM IST
- The state government is expected to earn an additional revenue of up to ₹25 crore annually with the change in rates and categories of liquor.
Meghalaya government has decided to hike taxes on Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in the range of 1-9%. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said, “the decision was taken to ensure higher revenues for the state."
"The cabinet has approved the recategorisation of IMFL brands available in the state. Due to changes in rates in neighbouring states and in order to ensure more revenue, we have decided to declassify different brands and increase the prices of some of them," Sangma said.
He said the state government is expected to earn an additional revenue of up to ₹25 crore annually with the change in rates and categories of liquor.
The cabinet also approved the request of NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited) for a waiver of upfront fees amounting to ₹1 lakh per MW against the allotment of 50 MW Wah Umiam Stage-I and 100 MW Wah Umiam Stage-II hydroelectric projects in Umiew River basin in the state.
It also approved a proposal by the personnel department to allow the chief secretary to be the appointing authority for the posts of superintendent, under-secretary and deputy secretary in the secretariat, the chief minister said.
The chief secretary replaces the governor as the appointing authority.
(With inputs from agencies)
