Liquor trader shot dead outside dhaba in Haryana's Murthal, probe on: Video
Sunder Malik, a liquor trader from Gohana, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants outside Gulshan Dhaba. CCTV footage showed Malik trying to fight off the attackers.
While he was sleeping in a car in the parking lot of a dhaba, a liquor trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday. This comes weeks after a local leader of Haryana was shot dead in his car in Jhajjar.
The probe in the case in underway, said the investigating officer, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of conversation with Malik's family members.
The police have not confirmed or denied gang war angle yet.
On February 26, Haryana unit president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his car in Jhajjar district.
Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, has claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder. The gangster took to social media to say that he put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.
(With agency inputs)
