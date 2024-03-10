Liquor trader shot dead outside dhaba in Haryana's Murthal, probe on: Video

Sunder Malik, a liquor trader from Gohana, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants outside Gulshan Dhaba. CCTV footage showed Malik trying to fight off the attackers.

While he was sleeping in a car in the parking lot of a dhaba, a liquor trader was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in Haryana's Murthal on Sunday. This comes weeks after a local leader of Haryana was shot dead in his car in Jhajjar.

According to a NDTV report, the liquor trader was shot dead outside Gulshan Dhaba's parking lot in Sonepat district at 8:30 am.

The police have identified the deceased as 38-year-old Sunder Malik from Saragthal village in Gohana. CCTV footage of the incident showed Sunder trying to defend himself as the assailants continued to fire at him.

In the video, Malik is seen struggling to wrestle his way out. He lunged and pulled one of his attackers to the ground, but the other shooter continued to fire bullets into him.

The dhaba owner called the police, NDTV reported.

Police officer Gaurav Rajpurohit said the CCTV footage was being examined and an investigation would be initiated to find out the reason behind the killing, adding that efforts were on to trace the shooters.

8 teams have been formed to arrest the accused, said police adding that over 20 rounds were fired at the deceased.

"The police had received information on phone and when the police reached the spot, it found more than 20 bullets were fired. The crime team is carrying out the investigation. 7-8 teams have been formed," said Rajpurohit.

The probe in the case in underway, said the investigating officer, adding that further action will be taken on the basis of conversation with Malik's family members.

The police have not confirmed or denied gang war angle yet.

On February 26, Haryana unit president of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead by unidentified gunmen who ambushed his car in Jhajjar district.

Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, has claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder. The gangster took to social media to say that he put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal.

(With agency inputs)

