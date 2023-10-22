Liquor VAT: Maharashtra government raises tax by 5% for bars, restaurants
The VAT for permit room liquor service has been hiked by 5 percent, resulting in a new total rate of 10 percent, as per a GR issued on October 20
The Maharashtra government has raised the Value Added Tax (VAT) on liquor served in various establishments, causing a slight increase in prices, the Times of India reported. Specifically, the VAT for permit room liquor service has been hiked by 5 percent, resulting in a new total rate of 10 percent, as per a GR issued on October 20, it added.