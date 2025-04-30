School holiday on May 1: Check the list of states where schools will be closed tomorrow

On account of Maharashtra Day, schools will be closed tomorrow May 1, Thursday in the state of Maharashtra. There are other states where schools will be closed on May 1 on the occasion of May Day.

List of all states where schools will be closed on May 1 Assam Bihar Goa Karnataka Kerala Manipur Pondicherry Telangana Tamil Nadu Tripura West Bengal Maharashtra

What is the significance of Maharashtra Day? Maharashtra Day, celebrated on May 1st every year, marks the formation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, following the division of the Bombay State on linguistic lines. On this day, the Marathi-speaking population was granted its own state, with Mumbai as its capital.

The day holds immense significance for the people of Maharashtra as it represents cultural pride, unity, and the long-standing movement for a separate state that respects and promotes the Marathi language and heritage. Celebrations comprise of parades, cultural events, flag hoisting ceremonies, and tributes to the leaders and citizens who contributed to the state’s formation. Government offices, schools, and public institutions often host special programs to commemorate this historic occasion.

Know about May Day May Day, also known as International Workers' Day or Labour Day, is observed on May 1st each year to honour the contributions and struggles of workers around the world. It originated from the labour union movement, especially the 1886 Haymarket affair in Chicago, where workers rallied for the eight-hour workday.