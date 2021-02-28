OPEN APP
List of comorbidities that can make people above 45 eligible for Covid-19 shots

From tomorrow (1 March), India is going to start the vaccination of people above 60 years and individuals above 45 years of age having comorbidities against coronavirus.

People with the presence of one of the 20 co-morbidities, including diabetes and heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, will be given priority in this phase of vaccination, the government has said.

1 min read . 08:59 AM IST
List of comorbidities

The co-morbidities which have been prioritised include diabetes, heart failure with hospital admission in the past one year, post-cardiac transplant, moderate or severe valvular heart disease, end-stage kidney disease on haemodialysis, a severe respiratory disease with hospitalisation in the last two years, primary immunodeficiency diseases/HIV infection and angina and hypertension/diabetes on treatment.

The simplified one-page certificate to be signed by any registered medical practitioner. The certificate can either be uploaded on Co-WIN 2.0 by the beneficiary while self-registering or a hard copy can be carried by the beneficiary to the COVID Vaccination Centres (CVC).

The simplified process of registration shall be through three routes:

1) Advance self-registration: The beneficiaries will be able to self-register in advance by downloading the CO-Win 2.0 portal and through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu etc.

2) On-site registration: The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified COVID vaccination centres and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated.

3) Cohort registration: Under this mechanism, the State/UT Governments will take a proactive lead. Specific dates for vaccination will be decided where target groups of potential beneficiates will be vaccinated.


