List of countries already vaccinating children against Covid

Covid vaccine: India will start vaccination for children above 15 years of age from 3 January 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a surprise address to nation on Saturday. He also announced booster dose for frontline workers and those above 60 years with co-morbidities. His announcements came at a time when calls for booster dose and vaccine for children were growing in the country in the wake of rise in Covid cases due to highly infectious variant, Omicron.

With vaccine announcement for children, India has now joined the leagues of those countries who have already started or announced vaccination for children to fight threat posed by the new variant.

Here's a list of countries vaccinating children

United States (vaccinating children aged 5-11)

Canada (vaccinating children aged 5-11)

The Philippines (vaccinating children aged 12-17)

Thailand (vaccinating children aged 12-18)

Spain (vaccinating children aged 5-11)

New Zealand (expected to start in January 2022)

Singapore (expected to start in January 2022)

South Korea (vaccinating children above 12)

Italy has approved vaccination for children aged 5-11.

France has made all children 5 to 11 eligible for vaccine.

Britain has recommended second dose for 12 to 15.

Hungary (vaccinating 16- to 18-year-olds in mid-May).

Germany (expected to start vaccinating children under 12 from early 2022)

Norway started offering single dose to children aged 12-15 in September.

Bahrain has approved Covid vaccine for children aged 3-11.

Jordan, Morocco, Guinea, Namibia and South Africa are vaccinating children above 12.

Zimbabwe has approved Covid vaccine for children above 14 years old

Australia and the Philippines are vaccinating children 12 and over.

Vietnam began vaccinating teenagers aged 16 and 17 in October.

Cuba is administering vaccines to children as young as two.

Venezuela is vaccinating children aged 2 to 11

Argentina (vaccinating children as young as three)

Chile (vaccinating children 6-11)

El Salvador (vaccinating children 6-11)

Costa Rica has made vaccination mandatory for children from age five.

Brazil's health regulator approved Pfizer's vaccine for children above 12 in June.

Columbia (vaccinating children above 12)

Ecuador (vaccinating children above 6)

Vietnam began vaccinating teenagers aged 15 and 17 in late October.

Mexico reportedly started vaccinating 15-year-old.

Estonia, Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden and Finland are offering shots to children aged 12 and over, while Switzerland has approved vaccine for children above 12. Israel, Oman and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE have approved Covid shot for children aged 5-11.

Egypt authorized Pfizer's vaccine for children aged 15-18 in early November. Weeks later, the country lowered the minimum age of eligibility to receive the two-shot vaccine in Egypt, from 15 to 12.

