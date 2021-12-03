OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  List of countries where Omicron variant has been detected so far
Listen to this article

The new coronavirus variant, which is considered to be highly contagious, has now made its presence in India. Yesterday, Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. These are the first cases that India has reported till now. According to the data by the Ministry of Health, the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa exactly a week ago, has been detected in at least 30 countries, including two cases in India. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), the new variant has been detected in at least 24 countries around the world.

Here's a list of countries where the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected:

  • India: 2 cases
  • South Africa: 183 cases
  • United Kingdom: 32 cases
  • The Netherlands: 16 cases
  • Germany: 10 cases
  • Australia: 8 cases
  • Canada: 7 cases
  • Denmark: 6 cases
  • Italy: 4 cases
  • Sweden: 4 cases
  • Austria: 4 cases
  • Switzerland: 3 cases
  • Israel: 3 cases
  • Nigeria: 3 cases
  • South Korea: 3 cases
  • Spain: 2 cases
  • Norway: 2 cases
  • Brazil: 2 cases
  • Belgium: 2 cases
  • New York: 5 cases
  • Colorado: 3 cases
  • UAE: 1 case
  • Saudi Arabia: 1 case
  • Ireland: 1 case

According to a group of South African health bodies, the new Omicron variant poses a threefold risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain. However, a South African doctor, who first flagged the new Covid-19 variant, said patients she has examined so far have been exhibiting "milder" symptoms than those affected by the Delta variant.

Fatigue, body aches, and pains are some of the symptoms of those infected with Omicron said Dr Angelique Coetzee who chairs the South African Medical Association said.

Further detailing the symptoms, the physician said some patients infected with Omicron variant developed quite severe headaches and tiredness but none of them mentioned the loss of smell/taste or severely blocked of the nose or increase in body temperature, that was seen in patients affected by strains of Covid-19.

The Omicron variant was announced by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on November 25. Meanwhile, researchers across the world are looking into how contagious Omicron is, the severity of the disease it causes, and whether it is more resistant to vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout