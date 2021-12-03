The new coronavirus variant, which is considered to be highly contagious, has now made its presence in India. Yesterday, Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. These are the first cases that India has reported till now. According to the data by the Ministry of Health, the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa exactly a week ago, has been detected in at least 30 countries, including two cases in India. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), the new variant has been detected in at least 24 countries around the world.

Here's a list of countries where the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected:

India: 2 cases

2 cases South Africa: 183 cases

183 cases United Kingdom: 32 cases

32 cases The Netherlands: 16 cases

16 cases Germany: 10 cases

10 cases Australia: 8 cases

8 cases Canada: 7 cases

7 cases Denmark: 6 cases

6 cases Italy: 4 cases

4 cases Sweden: 4 cases

4 cases Austria: 4 cases

4 cases Switzerland: 3 cases

3 cases Israel: 3 cases

3 cases Nigeria: 3 cases

3 cases South Korea: 3 cases

3 cases Spain: 2 cases

2 cases Norway: 2 cases

2 cases Brazil: 2 cases

2 cases Belgium: 2 cases

2 cases New York: 5 cases

5 cases Colorado: 3 cases

3 cases UAE: 1 case

1 case Saudi Arabia: 1 case

1 case Ireland: 1 case

According to a group of South African health bodies, the new Omicron variant poses a threefold risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain. However, a South African doctor, who first flagged the new Covid-19 variant, said patients she has examined so far have been exhibiting "milder" symptoms than those affected by the Delta variant.

Fatigue, body aches, and pains are some of the symptoms of those infected with Omicron said Dr Angelique Coetzee who chairs the South African Medical Association said.

Further detailing the symptoms, the physician said some patients infected with Omicron variant developed quite severe headaches and tiredness but none of them mentioned the loss of smell/taste or severely blocked of the nose or increase in body temperature, that was seen in patients affected by strains of Covid-19.

The Omicron variant was announced by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on November 25. Meanwhile, researchers across the world are looking into how contagious Omicron is, the severity of the disease it causes, and whether it is more resistant to vaccines.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.