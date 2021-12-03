List of countries where Omicron variant has been detected so far

The new coronavirus variant, which is considered to be highly contagious, has now made its presence in India. Yesterday, Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. These are the first cases that India has reported till now. According to the data by the Ministry of Health, the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa exactly a week ago, has been detected in at least 30 countries, including two cases in India. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), the new variant has been detected in at least 24 countries around the world.

