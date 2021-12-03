List of countries where Omicron variant has been detected so far

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday
The new Omicron variant has posed milder symptoms than those affected by the Delta variant
The new coronavirus variant, which is considered to be highly contagious, has now made its presence in India. Yesterday, Karnataka reported two cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. These are the first cases that India has reported till now. According to the data by the Ministry of Health, the Omicron variant, which was first identified in South Africa exactly a week ago, has been detected in at least 30 countries, including two cases in India. On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO), the new variant has been detected in at least 24 countries around the world.
Here's a list of countries where the Omicron Covid-19 variant has been detected:
According to a group of South African health bodies, the new Omicron variant poses a threefold risk of reinfection than the currently dominant Delta variant and the Beta strain. However, a South African doctor, who first flagged the new Covid-19 variant, said patients she has examined so far have been exhibiting "milder" symptoms than those affected by the Delta variant.
India: 2 cases
South Africa: 183 cases
United Kingdom: 32 cases
The Netherlands: 16 cases
Germany: 10 cases
Australia: 8 cases
Canada: 7 cases
Denmark: 6 cases
Italy: 4 cases
Sweden: 4 cases
Austria: 4 cases
Switzerland: 3 cases
Israel: 3 cases
Nigeria: 3 cases
South Korea: 3 cases
Spain: 2 cases
Norway: 2 cases
Brazil: 2 cases
Belgium: 2 cases
New York: 5 cases
Colorado: 3 cases
UAE: 1 case
Saudi Arabia: 1 case
Ireland: 1 case
Fatigue, body aches, and pains are some of the symptoms of those infected with Omicron said Dr Angelique Coetzee who chairs the South African Medical Association said.
Further detailing the symptoms, the physician said some patients infected with Omicron variant developed quite severe headaches and tiredness but none of them mentioned the loss of smell/taste or severely blocked of the nose or increase in body temperature, that was seen in patients affected by strains of Covid-19.
The Omicron variant was announced by South Africa's National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) on November 25. Meanwhile, researchers across the world are looking into how contagious Omicron is, the severity of the disease it causes, and whether it is more resistant to vaccines.
