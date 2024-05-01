List of Delhi-NCR schools under bomb threats: Number of affected institutions rises to 100
Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats, prompting police to conduct searches. No suspicious items have been found as police urge not to panic.
Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats, as per ANI. While the complete list of schools has not yet been released, here are the names that have been revealed so far, as per various media reports.
