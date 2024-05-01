Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats, prompting police to conduct searches. No suspicious items have been found as police urge not to panic.

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi-NCR have received bomb threats, as per ANI. While the complete list of schools has not yet been released, here are the names that have been revealed so far, as per various media reports.

Bomb threat in Delhi schools LIVE Updates: Threats seem to be a hoax, do not panic, say police ANI reported, citing officials, that the schools in the Delhi-NCR region received the bomb threats via mail on May 1. Delhi Fire Services have started a probe into the threats. However, police officials have said nothing suspicious has been found.

"We've checked all the schools and nothing has been found, there is no need to panic," DCP New Delhi, Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Also Read: Delhi HC says Arvind Kejriwal's decision to continue as CM 'personal'; asserts students' rights can't be trampled upon "Spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. Directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search in school premises, identify the culprits & ensure there are no lapses. I request the parents not to panic and cooperate with the administration in ensuring the safety of schools and the children. The miscreants and culprits will not be spared." Delhi LG VK Saxena said.

Also Read: Bomb scare in Delhi-NCR schools; here's all that we know List of schools under bomb threat 1. Amity School in Pushp Vihar

2. Army Public School, DPS International School

3. BGS Vijnatham School, Dwarka

4. DPS schools (Dwarka, East of Kailash, Knowledge Park 5, Noida, RK Puram, Sector 122, Vasant Vihar)

5. G D Goenka in Dwarka

6. Guru Harkrishan Public School, Delhi

7. Mother Mary’s School in Mayur Vihar

8. Salwan Public School, Delhi

9. Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri

10. St. Thomas' Girls Senior Secondary School

