List of Fugitive Economic Offenders in India: Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, others

Lalit Modi

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was first made popular by Lalit Modi. When Lalit was the IPL Commissioner, the scam occurred. Then Multi Screen Media Limited (MSM) (now Sony Pictures Networks India) approached the BCCI following the media rights auction. It announced that World Sports Group (WSG) Mauritius has been given the media rights to broadcast the IPL. However, between BCCI and WSG, there was no such arrangement. Lalit Modi alone negotiated these contracts and, as per reports, he might have received ₹125 crore. He is now in the UK looking for refuge.