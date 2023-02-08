In the aftermath of a devastating and deadly earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, a natural catastrophe that led to the death of more than 7,500 and the numbers still rising, one pertinent question is going around in the mind of the people back home here in India. Turkey was rocked by three high-intensity earthquakes within a short span of time. The 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province on Monday. Later, a 7.6 magnitude quake centred in Kahramanmaras's Elbistan district rocked the region, affecting several other provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, as per the Anadolu Agency report.

The third earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hit Goksun, Turkey on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon. Apart from these three earthquakes, many small or medium-level intensity quakes shook the ground.

Meanwhile, back home in India, people living in these five cities should remain careful as they fall under the high-seismic zone. India is divided into different seismic zones so people staying in these areas must prepare themselves for any kind of eventuality.

Seismic Zones of India:

Zone-V comprises of entire northeastern India, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, part of North Bihar and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Zone-IV covers the remaining parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Delhi, Sikkim, northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, parts of Gujarat and small portions of Maharashtra near the west coast and Rajasthan.

Zone-III comprises of Kerala, Goa, Lakshadweep islands, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and West Bengal, parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Zone-II covers the remaining parts of the country.

According to private agency weather forecaster Skymet, these are the five earthquake-prone Indian cities

Guwahati: The city is a part of zone 5 of the seismic zones in India, making it prone to earthquakes. Guwahati has witnessed some devastating earthquakes and tremors are quite common in the area.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s capital is another earthquake prone city in India. It also comes under the seismic zone 5.

Delhi: India’s capital city ranks third in the most earthquake prone areas of India

Mumbai: Mumbai also falls in the seismic Zone 3. The location of Mumbai, which is on a coastal line, increases the risk of a tsunami.

Chennai: Chennai used to lie in zone 2. But, recently, the city has shifted to zone 3.

*With agency inputs