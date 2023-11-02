List of political leaders ED raided or summoned in past few months
ED conducted raids at 9 premises linked to AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand. The case for which the raids are being conducted has not been disclosed.
The Enforcement Directorate has raided many opposition leaders and ministers including AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, MLA Kulwant Singh, Jharkhand minister's son Rohit Oraon, and Delhi minister Sanjay Singh, among others in the past few months in connection with various money laundering cases. Take a look at the complete list here,