List of political leaders ED raided or summoned in past few months

The Enforcement Directorate has raided many opposition leaders and ministers including AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand, MLA Kulwant Singh, Jharkhand minister's son Rohit Oraon, and Delhi minister Sanjay Singh, among others in the past few months in connection with various money laundering cases. Take a look at the complete list here,

1) AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at nine premises linked to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. The searches at the nine locations started early this morning. The case for which the raids are currently being conducted at Raaj Kumar Anand's residence has not been disclosed.

2) AAP MLA Kulwant Singh: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at the premises of AAP MLA Kulwant Singh in connection with the liquor scam in Delhi and Punjab. Locations in Mohali, Amritsar, and Ludhiana were being covered by the federal probe agency along with an escort of central paramilitary forces personnel.

3) Rohit Oraon, son of Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon: In August this year, the federal agency raided the premises of Rohit Oraon, son of Jharkhand Minister Rameshwar Oraon, in connection with a liquor scam. The investigation was conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

4) Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara: The Enforcement Directorate on October 26 conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in Jaipur and Sikar. The ED has also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case.

5) West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick: The federal agency conducted search operations at the residences of West Bengal minister Jyotipriyo Mallick in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case. The scam pertains to alleged irregularities in the public distribution system (PDS), and in the distribution of food grains during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

6) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan: The Enforcement Directorate raided the premises of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi on October 10 as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The raids ended more than 12 hours.

7) AAP MP Sanjay Singh: The Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party has also come under ED radar in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. His staff members and those linked to him were earlier questioned by the ED in this case.

8) Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu: The former Punjab minister and his close associates were raided in connection with the food grain scam of Punjab that took place during Ashu's tenure as the food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister.

9) CPI(M) MLA AC Moideen: ED raided premises of former minister and CPI(M) MLA A C Moideen and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged ₹100 crore fraud in the party-controlled Karuvannur cooperative bank in August this year.

10) Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda: The Enforcement Directorate on August 9 conducted searches at the premises of Haryana MLA Gopal Kanda and others as part of a money laundering investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

