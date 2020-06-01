List to remove over 1,000 imported goods from CAPF canteens withdrawn: CRPF

NEW DELHI : In a flip-flop over its earlier move to de-list over 1,000 imported products such as candies, juicers, flasks, body sprays, soaps, laptop bags, among others, from the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), the CRPF on Monday said it has withdrawn the list citing it as "erroneously issued".

"This is clarified that the list issued by Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar on 29th May 2020 regarding delisting of certain products has been erroneously issued at the level of CEO. The list has been withdrawn and action is being initiated for the lapse," the CRPF said on its official Twitter handle Monday.

In a order by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, the body that runs paramilitary canteens in India, dated 29 May, the ministry moved to implement sale of ‘swadeshi' goods at the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars (KPKB), that runs paramilitary canteens in India.

Seven companies including Ferrero India, Victorinox India, Red Bull India, among others, importing their products sold in the country were de-listed. Additionally, over 1,000 products sold by homegrown as well as local arm of foreign companies such as Dabur India, Marico, Hindustan Unilever, Cavinkare Pvt Ltd., Colgate Palmolive India, LG Electronics India, Samsung India Electronics, apart from several small and large companies were de-listed.

However, the order was quickly withdrawn.

The KPKB's move was in line with the Ministry of Home Affair’s earlier decision to push indigenous goods as it seeks to make India more self-reliant and promote locally made goods amid the ongoing covid-19 outbreak. In May, home minister, Amit Shah said that CAPF canteens will sell only 'swadeshi goods' from 1 June.

Last month, several companies were asked to submit details of products manufactured and sold by them in India and whether they are procured and made locally, Mint reported on 20 May.

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f 1st June, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office letter," KPKB said in a letter dated 29 May, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint.

It listed products by categorizing them under three categories. Category 1—products purely made in India; Category 2: raw materials imported but products manufactured/assembled in India; and Category 3 : purely imported products.

While, the KPKB allowed listing and sale of products under category 1 and category 2; products falling under category 3 stand de-listed with effect from 1st June.

To be sure, the list of imported products that it sought to de-list includes articles sold by large Indian companies as well as local arms of foreign companies that have been doing business in India for years.

Specific articles or models of electronics such as a sandwich and grill maker by Bajaj Electricals, a 150 ml Adidas body spray in different fragrances sold by homegrown FMCG company Cavinkare through a marketing and distribution tie-up, variants of Colgate Plax mouthwash sold by Colgate Palmolive India, a model of an induction cooker sold by Usha International Ltd, Real Activ apple juice sold by Dabur India Pvt Ltd, apart from several such other products were part of the list.

Sale of local and indigenous has gained currency since the Prime Minister first endorsed "vocal for local" asking Indians to support local brands.

However, most companies rely on complex supply chains to source raw materials or even finished goods wherever gaps in local manufacturing capabilities persist.

The Central Police Canteens, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, sell home appliances, apparel, and packaged goods to troops and families of BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles personnel, information listed on the CPC website showed. It has over 119 ‘master canteens’, which act as distribution centres, and 1,778 subsidiary canteens.

