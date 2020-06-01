List to remove over 1,000 imported goods from CAPF canteens withdrawn: CRPF

“In pursuance to the decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Swadeshi Goods only will be sold through KPKB Bhandars w.e.f 1st June, 2020. In the process of implementation of the decision in letter and spirit, product wise information was sought from all of the registered firms vide this office letter," KPKB said in a letter dated 29 May, a copy of which was reviewed by Mint.