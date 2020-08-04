Mumbai: Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said that listed companies can approach the regulator to resolve grievances against proxy advisory firms.

“Proxy advisors provide advice to institutional investors/shareholders of a listed entity, in relation to exercise of their rights in the company including voting recommendation on agenda items. However, due to the inherent nature of the work, it is probable that proxy advisors and listed entities may have different views on any agenda item of the listed entity leading to grievances," said Sebi in a circular.

In order to facilitate resolution of such grievances of listed entities against Sebi registered proxy advisors, the listed entities may approach Sebi, the regulator said.

“Sebi will examine the matter for non-compliance by proxy advisors with the provisions of the Code of Conduct under regulation 24 (2) read with regulation 23 (1) of the SEBI (Research Analyst) Regulations, 2014 and the procedural guidelines for proxy advisors issued vide SEBI circular dated August 03, 2020," the regulator said.

In the past, differences between companies and proxy advisory firms have ended up in the courts. FMCG major ITC Ltd, in 2017, had slapped proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IiAS) with a Rs1,000 crore defamation suit for allegedly making defamatory comments against the company’s directors in one of its reports.

This grievance redressal mechanism proposed by the regulator will help avoid lengthy litigation and gives listed entities and proxy firms a way to resolve disagreement of opinions through a regulatory mechanism.

The move comes a day after Sebi issued disclosure standards for proxy advisory firms, policy for managing conflict of interest, and asked them to give companies a chance to respond.

