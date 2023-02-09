Lithium found in J&K’s Reasi district

New Delhi: In a major boost to India’s efforts to become self-sufficient in electric vehicle batteries, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has discovered lithium in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first significant discovery of lithium deposits in India after a small reserve in Karnataka—the outcome of the mines ministry’s new focus on rare earth metals.

“We have re-oriented our exploration measures towards critical and strategic minerals and this discovery is a vindication of our efforts," Vivek Bhardwaj, secretary, ministry of mines, said to a query by Mint.

Since lithium is a key component of batteries used in electric vehicles, the government is searching for rare metal reserves both within and outside the country.

Apart from the GSI, a consortium of three public-sector companies—National Aluminium Company, Hindustan Copper and Mineral Exploration Corp—is working to provide a vehicle for research and development for recycling, acquisition and joint manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium reserves are concentrated in Argentina, Bolivia and Chile. China controls 75% of lithium refining.