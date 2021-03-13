Litigation delays resolution even outside insolvency code ambit

However, there are instances where legal hurdles have held up resolution plans. For instance, Bank of Baroda (BoB), the lead lender to Reliance Home Finance Ltd moved the Delhi High Court on 3 March against a November 2019 stay order coming in the way of its stress resolution. The public sector lender sought vacation of the stay order passed in favour of Always Remember Properties Private Ltd, a Shapoorji Pallonji Group company. The order had disallowed Reliance Home Finance to dispose of its assets, except in certain specific cases.